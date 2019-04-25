Sino-Zim ties set for upgrade

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun yesterday pledged to encourage investors from his country to invest in manufacturing, agriculture, mining and infrastructure sectors to help the country grow its economy.

He said the two countries will continue exploring more ways of strengthening and promoting their political relationship.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa yesterday, Ambassador Guo said in the coming months, there will be several exchange visits by Cabinet ministers to promote political cooperation between the two countries.

“China is very positive and pushing forward the political cooperation between China and Zimbabwe. And now Minister (Monica) Mutsvangwa is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Summit. We are looking forward that under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative and FOCAC (Forum on China-Africa Cooperation), China and Zimbabwe will tap into more possibilities of political cooperation,” he said.

Later on, the Chinese Embassy held an arrival reception in honour of Ambassador Guo in Harare.

Addressing at the ceremony, Ambassador Guo said relations between the two countries in the past 39 years have been sincere.

“We have frequent high-level exchanges, deep mutual understanding and political trust. We firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, respect and accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns.

“We have been cooperating closely in regional and international affairs and making joint efforts in upholding the interests of the developing countries, so as to promote peace and development of the world at large,” he said.

He said last year President Mnangagwa paid visits to China twice and reached important consensus with President Xi Jinping on bilateral cooperation across the board, ushering China-Zimbabwe relations into a new era.

“I am truly honored and keenly aware of the heavy and lofty responsibility on my shoulders at this historical juncture. I will further enhance bilateral political mutual trust, maintaining the momentum of high-level interactions, implement consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries.

“We are working on the visit of the national chairperson of Zanu-PF, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to China at the invitation of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to share experience on party building and economic and social development. We will also have more high-level Chinese delegations to Zimbabwe in the coming months,” Ambassador Guo said.

He added, “I will further deepen bilateral practical cooperation. I will continue to work closely with the Zimbabwean side to push for the implementation of the outcome of Beijing Summit of FOCAC (Forum on China-Africa Cooperation). I will continue encouraging more Chinese investments into the manufacturing, agriculture, mining and infrastructure sectors to help Zimbabwe tap into its huge potential and grow its economy.”

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza said since the visit by President Mnangagwa in China, the country has witnessed increased investments by Chinese companies and economic cooperation.

She said the Government looks forward of maintaining the high level of engagement with Ambassador Gou’s during his tour of duty just like his predecessor.

The event was attended by senior Government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

