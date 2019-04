Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived this evening and is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair tomorrow.

He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by President Mnangagwa. Upon his arrival he was greeted by a 21 gun salute thereafter inspected a guard of honour. Also present at the airport were several Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials, diplomats and service chiefs.

More to follow…

