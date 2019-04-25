JUST IN: EU lauds Zim reforms

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

The European Union has said it is beginning to see some positive steps towards attainment of political and economic reforms by Zimbabwe.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices, where he was committing further assistance by the EU to victims of Cyclone Idai, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen said the recent announcement of the Staff Monitored Programme (SMP), alignment of the Constitution and commitment to replace the Public Order and Security Act were some of the positive steps so far.

“Now we have recently seen positive steps, the Staff Monitored Programme by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) is certainly one of those. We have seen movement on the Constitutional alignment agenda, the Media Bills- the replacement of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA),” said Ambassador Olkkonen.

Ambassador Olkkonen said although there has been a lot of questions about these Media laws, it was important to note that discussions around them have already started and are going forward.

“I know there is criticism and questions about the details of those Acts but I think it is important that there is a discussion starting and going on now about those things and making sure that the legislative agenda moves forward and that is by the way an area the EU is supporting, financially through technical assistance.

More to follow…

