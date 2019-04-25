I’m happy to be back home: Ndiraya

Tonderai Ndiraya

BY HENRY MHARA

TONDERAI Ndiraya says it was an easy decision for him to return to Dynamos for a second spell in charge, and expressed delight at reconciling with the club he calls “home”.

He was unveiled by the Harare giants yesterday morning after penning a one-year contract, replacing Lloyd Chigowe who was fired on Tuesday following a string of poor results.

Ndiraya, who was released by the club under unclear circumstances after helping them to a second-place finish in the league title race in his first stint four years ago, said he didn’t have to think too hard about accepting the post.

“After considering so many factors, looking at the team and the management that is there, when they called, I immediately agreed to come and sit down and take up the challenge. It’s a challenge that I’m quite happy and prepared to take up. I’m grateful that you considered me at this very crucial moment, for having confidence in me and believing that I can move the team out of this mini crisis,” Ndiraya told the media at the unveiling function.

“This is the right moment to come back to the team, but of course, coaching Dynamos is always a big challenge because results are expected, but that is what we are trying to work on. For the rebuilding process to really progress in a positive way, the team has to get some results and I will make sure that they get the required results. It’s a long journey, but one which I’m prepared to take up.”

He touched on his plans for the club, with the principal one being to return it to its former glory.

With the club currently going through a rebuilding process, the task looks daunting for Ndiraya.

The eloquently speaking gaffer said he is aware of the big challenge that lies ahead of him, which he is “quite prepared to take up”.

“It (rebuilding process) may take time, but I’m confident that by the end of the year, we would have restored the team’s pride and results will be there. I’m very pleased to be back home after a brief sabbatical. Home is always best,” Ndiraya said.

“I’m glad to be given this enormous task as we all know that Dynamos are a big brand, a big institution with big expectations. It’s not an easy task. It’s a very difficult job, very demanding with a lot of pressure. But being a son to this institution, I will do the best I can to make sure we move the team forward.”

Ndiraya is arriving to face a team that is in crisis, having lost their last three matches on a bounce, and a young squad short of confidence.

“I will do the best I can to manage the mini crisis the team is in and hopefully from the next assignment, the team will take a different trajectory.

Hopefully, our fans will get back to being happy again, and we hope that as we move forward, everything will be back to normal.”

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said although the team was going through a rebuilding process with a complete new and young squad, they still expected Ndiraya to get good results.

He has been given a top-four finish target.

“It’s a difficult task, particularly seeing where we are coming from. There is a lot of potential in those boys, most of them, given time and thorough handling, will give the institution what it really deserves,” the returnee mentor said.

“It will go back to how we are going to be conducting our business, how hard we are going to be working to make sure that we take some of the youngsters to the level which is required of them to be. Hopefully, that will happen in a short space of time because there is nothing we can do at the moment besides working on those youngsters and making sure that we get the best out of them. Like I said, it’s a good team, with a lot of potential.”

Ndiraya’s first spell in charge ended under a cloud, with the club not renewing his contract despite having done considerably well.

“What happened in the past is something which I don’t have control over and I have already gotten over it,” he said.

“I’m a Dynamos son, and I know what is expected of me, I know the system very well. There is a lot of pressure that comes with the job. I’m hoping that things will be fine; and I (hope I) will take the team out of the current crisis.”

After leaving Dynamos, Ndiraya was hired at Ngezi the following season, where he left last season, again, under unclear circumstances.

“I have amassed enough experience and I intend to use that experience to try and make sure that we push the team forward and return it to its former glory.

Building a team is a process, and naturally, I will work with the players that are there. But we will have an opportunity during the (transfer) window to add some more quality (players) and make sure that we compete with the top teams. That is the objective,” he said.

Ndiraya didn’t waste much time to start his new tenure, darting straight to the training ground after the unveiling ceremony to prepare for the team’s next league match, a trip to Bulawayo, where they will face TelOne.

