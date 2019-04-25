Criminals pounce on MSU

BY Stephen Chadenga

THE Midlands State University (MSU) has, for the second time, adopted stringent security measures at its campuses following a spike in criminal activities within its premises.

“It has come to management’s attention that our campuses are being visited by people with criminal and other ulterior motives, who end up breaking into cars and rooms to steal treasured property belonging to members of the university community,” MSU acting registrar, Lianie Shava said in a statement.

“In an effort to weed out and discourage such undesirable elements from frequenting our campuses, all staff members and students should wear their university identity cards as from April 15, 2019.

“Kindly note that the campus security is under instruction to enforce the wearing of identity cards by staff and students as well as bonafide visitors to the university.”

Shava said those found not wearing identity cards would be charged for misconduct.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment.

In 2016, thieves pounced on one of the MSU campuses in Gweru and broke into 15 cars, and allegedly stole laptops, phones, computers and phone accessories, among other valuables.

In the same year, two Zvishavane men were jailed a combined 107 months after they held six female students hostage at their residences and threatened to kill them, before stealing electrical gadgets and cellphones valued at almost $7 000.

