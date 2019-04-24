Matanga calls for behavioural shift

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has challenged officers to continue improving the service they offer the public as there were still concerns over the quality of their dockets and behaviour.

He said as an organisation they derive their legitimacy from the people and there was need to continuously realign their policing duties with the demands and expectations of their clients.

Comm-Gen Matanga said this while addressing officers during the opening of the Police Staff College 2019 academic year at Morris Depot.

“You will agree with me that the 2019 Police Staff College academic year coincides with the change process that is taking place in the organisation. We are realigning our law enforcement paradigm in sync with the shifting sands on the country’s socio-economic and political terrain.

“It is in this regard that we have dedicated the year 2019 to training. There is little doubt that over the years, there has been a widening chasm between the people’s expectations and the quality of service we have been offering. While we have been seen to be discharging our core duties, there has been a general disquiet on the quality of dockets, scene attendances and the general decorum of some of our officers and members,” he said.

He said the Police Staff College should effectively discharge its integral role of capacity development while mindful of the need to address policing deficiencies from stations up to the strategic apex.

ZRP Staff College Principal Commissioner Charity Charamba said the college currently has 197 students who are undertaking diplomas in Adult Education, Law, Public Relations, and Business Management.

She said this year the college had been granted the authority to offer the Bachelor in Adult Education Honours Degree by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education.

The event was attended by all the four Deputy Commissioners-General Stephen Mutamba, Mind Elliot Ngirandi, Learn Ncube, Lorraine Chipato and senior officers.

Like this: Like Loading...