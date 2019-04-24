Govt to standardise varsity appointments

Runesu Gwidi in MASVINGO

Appointments of senior officials at colleges and universities will soon be standardised in accordance with the Corporate Governance Act as part of a new thrust by Government to conform to global education trends, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the changes will also affect determination of conditions of service and tenure for such officials.

He said Government was moving away from the situation where every university was grading its senior staff using its own Act.

“Currently, every university has its own Act which stipulates how senior staffers are appointed, their conditions of service, and tenure of office, among other things.

“However, in the spirit of inclusivity, Government is deviating from the current scenario to a uniform approach to higher and tertiary education in accordance with Section 11 of the Corporate Governance Act, which dictates employment and conditions of services for senior officials at public entities, since universities are also public entities,” he said.

Professor Murwira said the Corporate Governance Act will be used as a guideline in making senior appointments at institutions of higher learning.

“We are standardising appointments, related conditions of employment and tenures of office for senior officials at universities and colleges. The existing variance in relation to these issues is caused by the differences from one university Act to another.

“This planned standardisation will also be done together with moving to fulfil high levels of professional ethics and promotion of university infrastructural development in line with the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28),” said Professor Murwira.

He said Government’s major objective was to improve the quality of education at these institutions.

“The standardisation of appointments and the education system at universities and colleges apparently guarantees high quality service.

“We are moving towards the realisation of uniform professional conditions and ethics at all universities,” Professor Murwira said.

Like this: Like Loading...