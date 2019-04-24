Mali’s prime minister and his entire government resign

BY CNN

Mali’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga and his entire government have resigned, said the country’s secretary general in a statement.

The mass resignation was accepted by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who offered thanks for “loyalty” and “high sense of duty,” said the statement released Thursday.

After stepping down, Maïga took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the president for having permitted him and his government to “serve our country and our citizens” in a “crucial time in history.”

The resignations took place in accordance with Article 38 of the Malian Constitution, which states that the president “shall put an end to the Prime Minister’s functions on

presentation by the Prime Minister of the resignation of the Cabinet.”

A new prime minister is expected to be named soon and a government installed once consultation with all political forces in the country takes place.

The statement did not provide a reason for the resignations, but Mali has been plagued by ongoing insecurity.

Just weeks ago, more than 134 people, including women and children, were massacred in an attack on a village in central Mali.

The region’s Fulani ethnic community is frequently targeted and accused of having ties to jihadist organizations in the area, according to the UN.

Similarly, Mali army posts also routinely come under attack by separatists and al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, the terror group’s North African offshoot.

