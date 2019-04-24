2 Chiredzi MPs’ office broken into

By Garikai Mafirakureva

Daring suspected thieves broke into an office in the central business district shared by Chiredzi South MP Kalisto Gwanetsa and Chiredzi East MP Denford Masiya, during the Easter holidays and got away with property worth thousands of dollars.

According to Gwanetsa, the thieves got away with a fridge, a 32-inch plasma TV, a laptop, a locked cupboard, a printer, T-shirts and documents.

“Yes, our office was broken into, but it is too early to tell their motive.

“I am sure you are aware we share the same office with the Chiredzi East legislator. The property they got away with is worth over ZWL$5 000. They carried away a locked cupboard because they thought it contained money. At the moment, we treat it as any other burglary until investigations suggest that there was a sinister motive,” he said.

“We have already made a police report. At the moment, police are on the ground and we hope the culprits will be apprehended very soon. We cannot interfere with their work, otherwise we jeopardise their investigations.”

However, one of the occupants at the complex, who requested anonymity, said the burglary might be politically-motivated.

“The fact that the thieves carried away documents shows that there is something unusual about the break-in. The stolen property was just a cover-up. Do you think thieves need any documents? What for? It is obvious that was just a cover-up,” he said.

