Security guard axes colleague, flees

By Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Mashonaland Central province have launched a manhunt for a security guard, who fled after allegedly struck his colleague with an axe at Glenbroke Farm, Concession on Tuesday last week.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati told NewsDay that the wounded man is currently admitted at Concession District Hospital while the suspect is still at large.

“We have launched a manhunt for Vhanda Madhevere (age not given), who reportedly struck Edson Jonasi with an axe once on the head after he had been advised by the complainant not to use harsh words on his superiors,” Masikati said.

“The incident happened around 7pm. After committing the alleged crime, Madhevere disappeared from the scene while Jonasi was rushed to Concession Hospital where he is currently admitted.”

Early this month, a gold panner, believed to be a Gokwe resident, reportedly stabbed his colleague over a girlfriend and the victim eventually succumbed to the wounds.

Last week, three suspects were in court over the murder of two soldiers in Bindura following a dispute over girlfriends