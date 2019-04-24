Another injury setback for FC Platinum

BY Terry Madyauta

Champions FC Platinum are likely to be without Raphael Muduviwa ahead of their mouth-watering clash against title challengers Chicken Inn following a hamstring injury in their last match as injuries continue to dog the Norman Mapeza-coached side.

They have been without Rahman Kutsanzira, Kelvin Madzongwe, William Stima and Wallace Magalane, who are all on the treatment table.

Ahead of the Saturday match, the platinum miners will be hoping that they can see some of the players recovering.

Chicken Inn will be a tough opponent considering that they will be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Good Friday.

FC Platinum opened a one-point lead over Chicken Inn following their win over Hwange coupled with the Joey Antipas’ side’s defeat to Ngezi.

One of the main attractions of the Saturday matches will see winless Highlanders travelling to Harare for a date with Mushowani Stars at the National Sports Stadium.

Following a string of poor results, Bosso will see this as an opportunity to pick up their first win of the season, but they may not find it easy against a plucky Mushowani Stars, who have played without fear so far this campaign, having been promoted from Division One.

Likewise Dynamos will be looking to realign their season when they take on another newly-promoted side, TelOne at Barbourfields.

TelOne have been playing all their home matches at Mandava in Zvishavane, but have this time opted for Barbourfields, presumably to cash-in on the big support base that DeMbare enjoy in Bulawayo.

Caps United, who have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, where they are still undefeated and have not conceded a single goal, will be looking to continue on the fine run when they host an out-of-sorts Bulawayo Chiefs side that is yet to collect any points.

Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Mushowani v Highlanders (NSS), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Caps v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS), Triangle v Chapungu (Gibbo), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro), TelOne v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

