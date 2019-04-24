Zanu PF gold baron, 9 others up for public violence

BY JAMES MUONWA

Prominent Chinhoyi gold dealer and Zanu PF politician, Gerald Sairon, and nine others have been arrested and charged with public violence.

Sairon, who is also the general manager at the controversial Eldorado Mine, contested and lost in ward 13 Chinhoyi Urban elections last year.

Sairon (45), Pinnel Sumbanhete (32), Romeo Nyapfuura (23), Phillip Makhiliso (30), Ben Nkoma (20), Morris Mwanza (37), Prosper Nemangwe (26), John Manjemure (37), Tongai Tasiyana (35) and Mathew Nthala (27) last week appeared before magistrate Tariro Shirichena, who remanded them in custody to tomorrow.

The complainant in the case is the State, which will call five witnesses to testify.

The State’s case is that on the night of April 11, 2019 at Zumba 7 Business Centre, in Kenzamba, Makonde district, the accused persons arrived in a white Ford Ranger, registration number AEK 6629.

The court heard that Sairon was the one behind the steering wheel.

All the accused persons, except for Sairon, allegedly jumped out of the vehicle before storming Luck Madzikokota’s shop, where they found local villagers enjoying a game of pool.

Shumbanhete is said to have forcibly taken away balls from the pool table before shouting loudly that “zvadhakwa”, loosely translated to mean “it was over”.

The other accused persons then proceeded to different shops located at the business centre unleashing a wave of violence.

It is further alleged Madzikokota, after sensing danger, bolted out of his shop with his tormentors in hot pursuit.

The court further heard that the gang cornered Madzikokota and severely assaulted him using fists and unknown blunt objects.

After being set free, the businessman realised his cellphone and ZWL$250 were missing.

He demanded his possessions from the accused persons, after which Shumbanhete threw the cellphone at him.

The assailants then regrouped at their getaway car, before vanishing into the night.

