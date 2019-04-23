Belarus explores opportunities in various sectors

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

A Belarusian business delegation yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare where it expressed interest in cooperating with Zimbabwe in different sectors of the economy.

Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry deputy chairman Mr Andrei Shakhanovich said his members were keen to do business with Zimbabwe.

“We have huge potential for cooperation in different sectors of the economy, being pharmaceutical sector, agricultural and many others. We have good relations with Zimbabwe and we interact very closely,” he said.

Mr Shakhanovich said companies from Belarus, for the first time, were exhibiting at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo as part of efforts to strengthen business cooperation.

“This year, a number of Belarusian companies are exhibiting at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. This is our first time to participate in the exhibition. In fact, it is our first serious business interaction and we are happy to invite Zimbabwean companies to visit Belarus as well,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Mr Tamuka Macheka said his organisation intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with its Belarusian counterpart to strengthen cooperation in the areas of investment and trade.

“Following the visit by the President to Belarus, the arrangement was that the Belarus Chamber of Commerce and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce should sign an MOU and begin to collaborate, not only on behalf of the two chambers but on behalf of the economy and on behalf of all enterprises.

“They are here. We have already been to several ministries, the ministries of Transport, Local Government, Health and we are also meeting the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union.

“Belarusian companies are good at manufacturing tractors and other farming equipment and the relations will help us to mechanise.

“Six companies from Belarus are also exhibiting in Bulawayo and we will be going to Belarus in August,” said Mr Macheka.

