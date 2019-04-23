JUST IN: Hre City Council billing saga turns nasty

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

HARARE City Council’s billing system saga has turned nastier with the South African company Quill Associates, which provides the BIQ system threatening to sue the local authority for breach of agreement and exposing the local authority’s double standards.

The MDC- Alliance-led local authority, which was using the old BIQ system for the past 13 years, reportedly requested for installation of an upgraded version of the system last year but later made a U-turn and refused to pay for the US$75 000 annual licensing fees charged. Council’s double standards, which saw it applauding the BIQ as the best system that is reliable and user-friendly before making a U-turn to attack its credibility in no time, were exposed in documents signed by council’s ICT manager in 2017.

Harare used to pay US$35 000 for the old system last year but the upgraded system which they agreed to, now costs US$75 000.

More to follow…

