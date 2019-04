Petros Kausiyo Senior Sports Editor

Dynamos have fired Lloyd “Ma Blanyo” Chigove and his assistants after a woeful start to their Castle Lager premiership campaign that has seen Dembare losing three of the four league matches played so far.

Richard Chihoro and Edward Sadomba will take charge on an interim basis with a new coach expected to be unveiled by the end of the week.

More to follow…

