ED mourns Sri Lanka bombing victims

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has joined the world in mourning close to 300 Sri Lankans who were killed in separate bombings on Easter Sunday.

A series of coordinated bombings rocked churches and hotels in Sri Lanka killing almost 300 people.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, the Head of State and Government said Zimbabwe is in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

“On behalf of all the people of Zimbabwe, I would like to express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. In the spirit of Easter, we must stand together and ensure love defeats hatred.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time,” he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the attacks as heinous and condemned the bombings.

“I condemn the heinous terrorist attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, a sacred day of Christians.

“The UN stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka as the global community fights hatred and violent extremism together. Holy sites must be respected,” Guterres said.

Media reports yesterday showed that a series of coordinated bombings rocked churches and hotels, killing almost 300 people in the South Asian island nation.

Police in that country say they have arrested at least 24 people in connection with Sunday’s bombings.

Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said that the individuals arrested, all locals, were being questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department.

