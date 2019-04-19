Play revisits Cyclone Idai tragedy

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Theatre Productions has revisited the tragedy brought by Cyclone Idai, which devastated mainly parts of Manicaland province, in a new play titled Idai: Till Death Do Us Apart.

The play is set to premiere in May at Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo.

Idai: Till Death Do Us Apart emanates from last month’s deaths by Cyclone idai of AFM in Zimbabwe church’s newly-weds.

Playwright Charles Munganasa said the play will be staged by GZU students, John Mabuyane and Monica Nembaware as Shadreck and Idai, respectively.

“Having waited for 20 years to get married, Shadreck and Idai finally achieve their goal and afterwards go for their honeymoon in Chimanimani. Little do they know that this is their last moment together? In Chimanimani, we lost future presidents, doctors, teachers, and artistes, among other professionals. Their stories cannot go untold and should never be easily forgotten,” he said.

“The play revisits the tragedy of Cyclone Idai. While many people took it for granted and others are even looting donations meant for victims of this tragedy, the play gives the nation time to do self-introspection and see how much we lost and also create ways to avoid such occurrences in future.”

Munganasa said the idea to produce the play came from some students who felt it imperative that they capture the tragic incident through theatre.

The theatre club was formed this year under the GZU performing arts department, and is already making serious inroads into the industry, after it recently performed at the International Theatre Festival in Harare.

