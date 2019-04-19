Oprah Winfrey inspires local talk show

Fungai Mtisi

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

TOP image consultant Fungai Mtisi yesterday said the decision to launch her own television talk show, Own Your Image, was inspired by United States media executive, talk show host, television producer and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, adding she would deal with controversial subjects that society often swept under the carpet.

The Oprah Winfrey Show is the highest-rated television programme of its kind in history and was syndicated in Chicago from 1986 to 2011.

Mtisi’s version of the global show premiered on ZBC-TV on Tuesday and will be screened every week.

Mtisi, who is also an author and elder sister to popular comedian Madam Boss, described Oprah as a hero whose inauspicious upbringing was a great inspiration, as she also grew up under somewhat similar circumstances.

“I get my inspiration from Oprah. She inspires me a lot. Not only does she inspire me, but many others too. Just like her, I grew up in a disadvantaged family.

My mother raised me and my siblings in a very difficult set-up. We were very poor. I learnt to give to the needy from her and that’s why I joined Rotary Club,” said Mtisi, the current president for the Rotary Club in Avondale.

“Taking a leaf from her (Oprah), I will express love to guests in all my episodes. I will take them as my own family and I hope to inspire, motivate, educate and transform people.”

She said her show, targeting mostly adults, would demystify many subjects which are often regarded as taboo.

“The show got overwhelming response as evidenced by numerous messages that I received from those who watched it. Controversial issues taking place in communities, families and organisations, which people are scared to talk about, will be discussed,” she said.

“The ultimate goal is to empower, inspire, inform, educate and entertain the people and help them ‘own’ their images. The fundamental result is an empowered individual with power, boldness and confidence to unleash the greatness in them.”

