I didn’t quit music: Qounfuzed

DANCEHALL chanter Qounfuzed, who appeared to have disappeared from the scene, yesterday, said he had not quit music and is releasing three singles from his forthcoming album scheduled for next year.

The Ndakusuwa hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style that he had been focusing on his studies, which is why he appeared to have taken a back seat from music.

“Currently, l am focusing on my studies, which is the reason why l haven’t been releasing as frequently as l used to, but l always try to put something out to my loyal fans since l owe it to them. I recently dropped a single titled Wakanaka, a track taken off my forthcoming album due to be dropped next year, titled Diary of a Broken Hearted Man, which is an appreciation of the beauty of woman,” he said, adding that the album was produced by Pablo of Zayan Empire Studios and Jamal of No Limits Entertainment.

Stream: Qounfuzed – Wakanaka

Qounfuzed said he would continue doing dancehall and will only release three singles from his album.

“I will continue doing dancehall and the album is a six-track album, which is based on personal feelings and emotions. It is inspired by life experiences, both general and personal. I am going to share three songs; Wakanaka, which l already released last week, Ndine Dambudziko and Ego,” he said.

Qounfuzed started recording in 2008 and was once involved in a fight with Seh Calaz over a girlfriend in 2014 at Soul Jah Love and Bounty Lisa’s engagement party.

Watch: Qounfuzed – Pamwe Uri Kufara (Official Music Video) 2019

