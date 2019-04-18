Chamisa extends lead, as Mudzuri gets first VP nomination

By Tatenda Chitagu

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has extended his uncontested run to eight out of 13 possible nominations for the party’s top post, while vice-president Elias Mudzuri finally got his first nomination to remain in his current post.

The new Masvingo executive, that saw current provincial chairperson James Gumbi retaining his post, unanimously nominated Chamisa to become president ahead of the party congress next month with five more provinces yet to present their nominations.

Mudzuri landed the third vice-president slot nomination while Morgen Komichi was nominated for the first vice-presidency and Welshman Ncube for the second vice-president post.

Happison Chidziva was nominated for the deputy chair position, while Charlton Hwende was nominated for the secretary-general.

Current secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora was not nominated for any post.

David Coltart was nominated for the treasurer-general post.

Luke Tamborinyoka was nominated for the spokesperson post ahead of Jacob Mafume, while Thabitha Kumalo was nominated for the national chair post.

Gumbi beat Simon Mupindu after his initial challenger Tongai Matutu was disqualified for having once defected from the party.

Presiding over the nominations was Jolson Mugari, who said that the process was fair and done in a transparent manner.

