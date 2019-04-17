Putin, Trump congratulate Zim

Herald Reporters

WORLD leaders yesterday congratulated Zimbabwe for attaining 39 years of independence, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump congratulating the country on achieving its freedom.

The solidarity messages came ahead of today’s 39th independence anniversary celebrations being held under the theme, “Zimbabwe @39—Embracing Devolution for Vision 2030.”

In a letter to President Mnangagwa seen by The Herald yesterday, President Putin congratulated Zimbabwe on the commemoration of the attainment of Independence from Britain, commended the cordial relations between the countries.

“Dear Mr President, Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday of your country — the Independence Day.

“The Russia-Zimbabwean relations have friendly character that was fully confirmed during our meeting in January in Moscow.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts we will ensure further enhancing of mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres for the sake of our people’s in the interests of strengthening security and stability in the African continent,” he said.

Mr Putin wished President Mnangagwa good health and success as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa told a gathering at a function to assess progress at Karo Resources Platinum Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi that President Trump had sent a letter congratulating Zimbabwe.

“With regards to our Independence tomorrow, I am happy that President Trump has sent us a letter to congratulate the people of Zimbabwe for the celebrations we have.

“This is indicative of the re-engagement we have where we say Zimbabwe is open for business. Zimbabwe wants to embrace and be embraced,” he said.

Zimbabwe became independent on April 18 1980 after a protracted 14-year liberation struggle against the minority Smith regime.

The country’s Independence Day is celebrated every year and all provinces will commemorate this day while the main event led by President Mnangagwa will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Officers from the Zimbabwe National Army, ZPCS and the Zimbabwe Republic Police drills went through their drills in preparations for the celebrations. Thousands of people from across the province are set to converge at the stadium where the uniformed forces usually spice up the event with various entertainment activities and displays.

