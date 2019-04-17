Videographer calls for unified resource centre

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

As local music videos and television productions continue to scrap for resources, celebrated videographer Gerald “Zezuru” Mushure has called on the Government to establish a resource centre accessible to all players in the industry.

The call comes at a time when local productions have struggled to penetrate the regional and international markets, with only a handful gaining recognition.

Zezuru, who is co-founder of Studio Art Pictures (SAP), said they struggle to hire equipment.

“We have only a handful of private companies who own the high quality equipment we need in producing great quality work that can compete on international levels.

“For example there is only one company with Red Cameras in Harare and they hire them out at US$100 per hour each.

“We need these cameras to create good videos that can compete with video quality produced by world renowned artistes like Davido and sometimes we need to shoot for more than five hours which will be costly,” he said.

He said musicians often settle for low quality products because they either don’t earn enough or are reluctant to invest in high quality videos which are expensive.

Red Cameras are high resolution digital cameras that are known to produce the greatest quality in video production.

They cost from US$600 to US$60 000 depending on the specs making them unaffordable for most local filmmakers and videographers.

“Cameras are not the only equipment we need when filming, there is need of good lighting and it also costs a lot of money to purchase or hire.

“If the government or corporates were to invest in a resource centre where everyone can hire equipment at a reasonable fair it would promote growth of film and video industry,” said Zezuru.

Zezuru is the co-founder of SAP which has been vibrant in music video production, working with various well-to-do artistes in the country including Killer T, Seh Calaz, Tocky Vibez, Jah Signal, Enzo Ishall and Bazooker among many others.

Coming from Marondera, Zezuru teamed up with his cousin Simbarashe ‘Sweezy’ Mhandu to startup their company.

Armed with only a dream and a camera purchased from Zezuru’s school fees which he was supposed to pay at the University of Zimbabwe for his Special Honours in Theatre Arts, the duo settled in Sunningdale where they have established a studio.

“Our first high profile video was of Tocky Vibez having been referred to him by Guspy Warrior. We did a good job to the extent that Fantan of Chillspot Records believed in us leading to the long-lasting partnership that saw us filming most of their artistes “Seh Calaz is also one artiste who believed in our work when we were still starting out. We produced his only DVD,” said Sweazy.

SAP has filmed famed videos including Enzo Ishall’s “Smart Inotangira Kutsoka”.

They have exhausted the local market filming every well-to-do artist except for Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

