Zim youths win Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge

BY RUVIMBO MUCHENJE

A group of four Zimbabweans has won $20 000 in the Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge for a technology platform they designed to provide easy access to quality educational materials with a mission to provide affordable materials to every student, especially those with visual impairment.

Blessing-Mau Maunze, Brighton Mahatchi, Simbarashe Duane Andre and Farayi Goronga better known as Team Amigo are one of the four teams that got this seed funding to take their ideas to the next level and make a bigger impact for their communities.

Mahatchi, 23, said his vision was just to equip the disadvantaged peers that could not proceed with school for different reasons.

“We want to bring education to people’s homes – people who aren’t in school, people who dropped out, people who are in the rural areas,” he said.

Maunze said the idea was developed with the Zimbabwean student in mind and the student in SubSahara.

His team developed the Amigo app to give every student in Zimbabwe equal access to textbooks, tutorials and other learning materials.

“The Online hub has over 2million educational books, 1million journals and a thousand videos,” said Maunze.

“We are trying to bring everything educational to one central place and leverage technology so that it becomes accessible to everyone no matter how remote they are,” Bright explains. “This platform is a tremendous opportunity for us.”

As global winners of the Youth Challenge, the team is elated to receive support and put their plans into action.

“We can’t believe this,” says Farayi, 23. “We just think we’re dreaming.”

Among the winners is Fantastic Four from Thailand, Muntjatna from Sudan, The Red Code from Pakistan and Andrometa Speakout from the Republic of North Macedonia.

Generation Unlimited brings together young women and men seeking opportunities for a bright future throughout the world with the private sector, governments, international and local organisations .

They are connecting secondary-age education and training to a complex and fast-changing world of work.

Like this: Like Loading...