Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today toured Karo Resources Platinum site in Selous and expressed satisfaction with progress that has been made achieved so far.

Addressing the gathering after the tour the President said operations have the potential to add $5 billion to the country’s GDP and create 25 000 jobs when when the project is running at its optimum in 4 to 5 years time.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...