JUST IN: Sudan’s Bashir transferred to prison: family source

KHARTOUM. – Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to a Khartoum prison following his toppling by the army last week, a source from his family told AFP on Wednesday.

“Last night, Bashir was transferred to Kober prison in Khartoum,” the source said without revealing his name for security reasons.

Al-Bashir was ousted by the army last Thursday after four months of protests against his three decades of iron-fisted rule. The country’s new military rulers had said he was being held “in a secure place”.

Witnesses said there was a heavy deployment of soldiers and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force outside the prison in north Khartoum.

“There are troops in vehicles mounted with machine-guns near the prison,” a witness said. – AFP.

