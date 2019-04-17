MDC Midlands appoints congress taskforce

Takavafira Zhou

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

THE MDC Midlands provincial executive has appointed a committee to spearhead preparations for the party’s fifth national congress, which will be held in Gweru between May 24 and 26.

Newly-appointed MDC Midlands spokesperson, Takavafira Zhou, confirmed the development and said the taskforce was set up on Sunday during the party’s first executive meeting held in Gweru.

“We held a successful provincial executive meeting on Sunday and one of the issues that was deliberated on was the province’s preparedness to host the party’s national congress in May. To that end, the organising committee at provincial level was tasked with ensuring that the province prepares for the congress and give feedback on the progress at our next meeting slated for April 27 2019,” Zhou said.

The organising committee will be headed by Midlands organising secretary Lloyd Mukapiko, who is also the Redcliff MP. He will be assisted by his deputy, Erasmus Ndonga.

Zhou also highlighted that the provincial executive also discussed at length the importance of unity.

“There was general consensus that members need to work as a team and make visible progress in building the party in the province. Members agreed to ensure representation of all constituencies in the secretariat for the three wings (youth assembly, women’s assembly and main provincial executive). To this end all districts are requested to submit four CVs of those who want to be appointed as portfolio secretaries, and at least one will be appointed per wing,” he said.

The spokesperson also revealed that the executive discussed the province’s poor showing at elections, which saw Zanu PF grabbing 24 out of 28 constituencies in the Midlands.

“The organising department was tasked with drawing a programme of action that would guide the province’s activities and outreach to strengthen the party in the Midlands and ensure we get more seats,” he said.

