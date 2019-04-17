Chivaviro, wife take new albums to fans

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

POPULAR gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro and his wife, Juliet, are planning to embark on a campaign to promote their new albums — Excellence and Perseverance — to fans across the country soon after their Zimbabwe Apostolic Easter Conference in Kwekwe on Friday.

Chivaviro told NewsDay Life & Style that Excellence and Perseverance, successfully launched in February, were well-received by their fans, hence their decision to embark on the tour which will run until the end of the year.

“We are so happy with the way our new albums were welcomed by fans across the nation and those abroad. They have also fallen in love with the videos we have done so far — Hamupererwe and Perseverance — myself and amai, respectively,” he said.

“Now, we are planning to take the music to these fans, especially in places that we never got the opportunity to do live shows. We will also be ministering the gospel in those places, and the forthcoming shows will be lined up until the year ends.”

Chivaviro said after performing in Kwekwe, their next port of call would be Mpandawana Growth Point in Gutu for the launch of the Shuvai Mahofa Trust on Saturday. The organisation is set to help the underprivileged in Gutu, paying tribute to the late national heroine.

“This journey is beginning with our performance at the Easter conference starting on Thursday in Kwekwe. We will then perform at the launch of the Shuvai Mahofa Trust on Saturday. All the two shows are for free and it will be our first time to stage in Gutu. As for other shows, we are yet to sit down and strategise on how we can go about them,” he said.

“We will be introducing the new album to the people and we will also sing old songs. We have so many fans that supported us over the years, but we never had the chance to meet them. This is the opportunity.”

The Easter conference shall be staged at Kenvile High School and will be hosted by the Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists.

