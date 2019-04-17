MDC’s Nyanga councillor dies

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Nyanga Rural District Council ward 26 councillor Elias Mashumba (MDC Alliance) has died.

Mashumba died yesterday at Bonda Mission in Mutasa Central after a short illness. Mutasa Central MP and outgoing MDC Manicaland provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka confirmed the development.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform people of the sad departure of councillor Mashumba, who was elected in July 2018 to represent the interests and concerns of the predominantly forestry area of Erin, Selborne and Mutarazi,” he said.

“Mashumba was a hardworking councillor whose departure is going to be felt by many. We are sure that the seat is going to remain in the MDC Alliance hands since it has been our stronghold since 2000.”

Saruwaka said burial arrangements will be announced in due course.