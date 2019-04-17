11 Wedza accident victims named

BY STAFF REPORTER

POLICE have identified 11 of the 13 victims who died at Mugodhi Apostolic Shrine in a road traffic accident which occurred at the 25 kilometre peg along the Wedza-Mutiweshire road on Monday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he had since instructed the relevant government departments to declare the accident a state of disaster to pave way for government intervention and assistance to affected families.

In a statement last night, Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Paul Mupombwa, Tabeth Mupombwa, Edina Chinoda, Elite Shambamuto, Egenia Mutema, Elisha Mabaira and Josephine Kwaramba, all from Chief Nyashanu area in Buhera.

Also from the same area are Mufare Makuwe, and Alice Majokota as well as Patricia Garwe from Wedza.

The accident occurred when a lorry laden with maize veered off the road and ploughed into worshipers at a roadside shrine.