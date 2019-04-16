ZIM 4 – 0 UAE

The rains again came yesterday, as if to remind us of that unforgettable day in March last year when, a heavy downpour hit Harare Sports Club with a World Cup place at stake.

But, unlike back then, the Chevrons found a way to beat the United Arab Emirates and complete a 4-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

So, how did we fail against the same team, last year, when all we needed was a victory for us to be at this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup?

Fourth ODI scores, Harare Sports Club, yesterday – UAE 175 in 47.1 overs (Chirag Suri 46, CP Rizwan 45; Sean Williams 2-27, Kyle Jarvis 2-28) lost to Zimbabwe129/7 in 24.5 overs (Timycen Maruma 35; Mohammad Naveed 2-26, Rohan Mustafa 2-29) by 3 wickets (DLS)

Like this: Like Loading...