IN PICTURES: Cyclone Idai aftermath

A man crosses a makeshift bridge at Dzingire Growth Point, popularly known as Copa in Chipinge on Friday 12 April, 2019. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Survivors cross a makeshift bridge at Dzingire Growth Point, popularly known as Copa after receiving receiving aid in Chipinge on Friday 12 April, 2019 . – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Villagers clean their shoes at Nyahode River on their way to Dzingire Growth Point, popularly known as Copa where they were scheduled to receive aid in Chipinge on Friday 12 April, 2019 . – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Survivors stand around a fire on a chilly Friday morning at Dzingire Growth Point, popularly known as Copa while waiting to receive aid in Chipinge on 12 April, 2019 . – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Villagers wait under shades on a rainy Friday morning at Dzingire Growth Point, popularly known as Copa while waiting to receive aid in Chipinge on 12 April, 2019 . – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Infrastructure worth millions of dollars was detroyed when Cyclone Idai hit areas such as Dzingire Growth Point, popularly known as Copa, leaving communities without power. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
The tropical storm destroyed infrastructure and flattened communities as it tore largely through the Manicaland region. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Dzingira Growth Point, also known as Copa – is one of the hardest hit communities in the Manicaland region. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
The tropical storm destroyed infrastructure and flattened communities as it tore largely through the Manicaland region. Here, at Dzingire Growth Point, popularly known as Copa in Chipinge – which is one of of the hardest hit – remains of Cyclone Idai victims lie under huge rocks. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Villagers cross a newly formed stream in Risitu Valley after collecting aid in Chipinge
The tropical storm destroyed infrastructure and crops as it tore largely through the Manicaland region.Efforts are underway to drill boreholes in order to restore normal water supplies. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
The tropical storm destroyed crops and livestock as it tore largely through the Manicaland region
The tropical storm destroyed infrastructure and crops as it tore largely through the Manicaland region. Efforts are currently underwayto rebuild and restore normal road networks. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Here, a man prepares to take a bath at a newly formed stream at Skyline in Chimanimani after the area was hit by the tropical cyclone which destroyed infrastructure, killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Ngangu community volunteers from Higher Life take a break to have lunch after assisting on the rebuilding of roads. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Infrastructure worth millions of dollars was detroyed when Cyclone Idai hit areas such as Ngangu in Chimanimani, leaving communities without electricity. Here, ZESA technicians replace damaged infrastructure as they work on restoring power. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Villagers wait to receive aid in Chimanimani on Thursday 11 April 2019. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Young boys play soccer outside Chimanimani Hotel where they are currently domiciled after their homes were desytroyed by the Tropical Cyclone Idai last month. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
The tropical storm destroyed infrastructure and flattened Peacovck Growth Point as it tore largely through the Manicaland region. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction at Machongwe and other surroundings areas in Manicaland. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara