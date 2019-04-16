JUST IN: 47,9% of Gweru city staff not qualified

Midlands Correspondent

Cash strapped Gweru City Council’s (GCC) failure to deliver services to ratepayers is due to under qualified senior and middle managers running the city, a service level benchmarking exercise of the city has revealed.

The exercise, which was carried by a team from the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) last week, revealed that 47,9 percent of the staff complement in senior and middle management is under qualified for the job that they are doing. The exercise however didn’t specify the exact positions which are manned by the under qualified personnel who might be the source of problems bedeviling the local authority.

Presenting their findings the chairperson of the review committee Mr Malvin Dondo said corporate governance issues were being affected by under qualified managers running the city. In November last year the council was saved from borrowing $10 million for new water infrastructure after engineers from Munich, Germany, managed to identify and open a single water valve that was preventing water from flowing into Kopje reservoir tanks during the past 15 years.

In the end, council through the assistance of German Development Cooperation-GIZ-Ausaid, only spent about $60 000 on flying in the engineers.

More to follow…

