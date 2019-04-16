JUST IN: Mugodhi shrine accident declared State of Disaster

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has declared the Mugodhi shrine accident, which left 13 people dead and seven others injured in Hwedza yesterday, a State of Disaster.

The accident occurred after a truck carrying maize veered off the road and ran over them as they awaited transport on the roadside.

Six of the 13, who are mostly the church’s members, died on the spot while the other seven were pronounced dead on arrival at Mount St Mary’s Mission Hospital. The injured were admitted at the same hospital.

The accident occurred in Chitope area where thousands of Mugodhi church members are gathered for their Passover.

President Mnangagwa has since sent his condolence message to the families of the deceased.

“The death yesterday of worshipers at the Mugodhi Apostolic Shrine in Hwedza has cast a dark cloud on both the Easter Holiday and our Independence Celebrations. This freak accident which comes when the nation is still reeling from effects of the devastating Cyclone Idai, once again highlights the importance of absolute care, and ensuring roadworthy vehicles on our roads,” he said.

“On Behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my deep, heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families, and to all members of the Mugodhi Apostolic Faith, on this tragic mishap. The whole nation joins them in mourning as they go through the painful motions of this horrendous accident.”

The President said he had since instructed the relevant Government departments to declare this tragedy a State of Disaster in order to pave way for Government intervention and assistance to the affected families.

“As we prepare for this festive season, which is already upon us, our thoughts are will all those hospitalised following this incident, praying that their recovery is speedy and fully.

“I urge all road users to exercise maximum care as they travel. In the same vein, I call upon our Zimbabwe Republic Police and related bodies to vigorously enforce our traffic laws to aim for an accident-free holiday,” President Mnangagwa said.

