Mutare man in trouble over bra

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FOR trying to impress his lover, a Mutare man landed himself in trouble after stealing a bra at his workplace.

Brandon Mujima (21) was fined $30 by magistrate Nyasha Kuture who, however, gave him an alternative sentence of 10 days behind bars.

Mujima said he stole the bra intending to give it as a present to his girlfriend.

“My Lord, I stole the bra because I wanted to give it to my girlfriend and I will not repeat this again,” he said to laughter in the gallery

According to prosecutor Fletcher Karombe, Mujima, on April 11 stole a bra and boxer shorts at his workplace at Mutare Dry Port.

After committing the offence, he hid the items in his satchel, but he was caught at the exit point when he was searched by security guard Chamunorwa Mujeye, who took him to Mutare Central Police Station.

The goods were worth $20.

Like this: Like Loading...