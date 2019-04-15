Roof collapses at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral as massive fire rages

The roof of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed as a massive fire ripped through the structure on Monday, days before Easter.

Firefighters at the scene say all efforts are being directed towards saving the artwork stored at the back of the cathedral, which had been undergoing renovations and preventing the collapse of its northern tower.

As of Monday afternoon, the spire of the cathedral had fallen, and the fire had spread to one of its iconic rectangular towers. Firefighters may not be able to save the cathedral, according to a French Interior Ministry official.