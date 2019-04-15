JUST IN: No positions for Zanu-PF returnees

Herald Reporter

Expelled Zanu-PF members who are re-joining the revolutionary party are not going to be given positions, President Mnangagwa has said.

Several Zanu-PF members who were expelled from the party for various reasons are making a beeline to rejoin the ruling party.

Last week former secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa and another senior member Cde Ambrose Mutinhiri were readmitted in the party. Speculation was rife that the two were earmarked for some senior positions in the party after their readmission.

In an interview with ZBC ahead of this year’s 39th Independence Celebrations, President Mnangagwa said there was no responsibility for the prodigal sons.



