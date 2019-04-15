Zim clinch series

BY Kevin Mapasure

Sean William’s brilliant century at Harare Sports Club yesterday was the backdrop of Zimbabwe’s 134 run win over touring United Arab Emirates which clinched the four match One Day International series with one match to spare.

Zimbabwe lead the series 3-0 ahead of the final match tomorrow and yesterday’s performance by Peter Moor’s group was the best they have produced to date.

Moor scored a half century as Zimbabwe posted 307 for 4 in their allotted 50 overs after they were sent in to bat having lost the toss.

In reply UAE only stuttered to 176 all out with Ryan Burl being the pick of the crop after taking 3 for 31 with Sikandar Raza making a good contribution ending with figures of 2 for 44.

Seamers Kyle Jarvis (2 for 20), Chris Mpofu (1 for 29) and Donald Tiripano (1 for 16) shared four wickets.

The day belonged to Williams who hit an unconquered 109 which featured seven fours and three maximums.

He was ably assisted by Craig Ervine who contributed 64 runs, cracking five boundaries and three over the rope.

Solomon Mire scored 40 runs before he perished.

Moor’s innings was particularly entertaining as his 58 came off just 52 balls.

Zimbabwe had to recover after a bad start where they lost Regis Chakabva with just two runs on the board.

Rohan Mustafa picked three wickets for the visitors, but the associate side’s bowling found Zimbabwe’s batting too good for them.

Their bating was not effective either, getting off to a bad start which they never quite recovered from.

They soon found themselves on 2 for 9 before it became 3 for 15.

To their credit, they managed to last longer than anticipated.

Zimbabwe will be looking to seal a rare whitewash while the visitors will be all out for a face saver.

What is puzzling those following this series is the fact that it is this team, barely troubling Zimbabwe in this series, that crushed the hosts’ World Cup dream last year.

Just how did Zimbabwe manage to lose to this side is the question begging for answers.

