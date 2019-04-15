Thrills, spills, surprises at NAMA 2019

Enzo Ishall performing at the NAMAs recently
BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA
THE 18th National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) held on Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) saw several creatives bagging awards with many others going back home disappointed.
Trending musician, Jah Prayzah’s video, Dzamutsana, was voted the Outstanding Video of the year. Before the awards night, the video had been compared to his long-time nemesis Winky D’s MuGarden. After the win, the video producer, Vusi “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo, announced that he was now calling it quits.
Gospel musician Janet Manyowa’s hard work continues to pay off after she clinched the Outstanding Female Musician award with her song, Nyasha Nengoni, released in January this year.
The race for the Outstanding Male Musician award, pitting ExQ, Enzo Ishall and Baba Harare was always going to be a tough contest, and perhaps experience and longevity proved to be the ace up ExQ’s sleeve as he took home the honours. It was a night of double glory for him as his Tseu Tseu offering was voted the Outstanding Album.
The trio dominated the airwaves in the past year with their songs Nzenza, Kanjiva and Hat Dzemurara.
Despite losing out on the Outstanding Male Musician award, it was still a good night for Enzo Ishall after his song, Kanjiva, took the Song of the Year award.
“It is such a great honour to receive this award which I dedicate to my son and I would like to thank friends, family, and my fans as well as my producers for supporting me,” Enzo Ishall told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.
Babongile Sikhonjwa, a Bulawayo radio personality, who doubles up as a stand-up comedian, scooped the Outstanding Radio Journalist award.
It was double joy for trending local movie, Cook Off, as it won Thomas Brickhill and Tendaishe Chitima the Outstanding Screen Production — Full Length Film and Outstanding Actress awards.
Under the Special Awards category, the late legendary author, Charles Mungoshi, was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was received by his wife Jesse Mungoshi and their children. The Standard newspaper was honoured with the Arts Service Award. Other winners were Danai J Gurira
(Artiste in the Diaspora), Unplugged (Outstanding Promoter) Mai Patai (Viewers’ Choice Award) and Mokoomba (Arts Personality Award).
The Viewer’s Choice Award, which went to Gweru-based gospel singer Respina Patai, torched a storm on social media after many felt that she was not a
deserving candidate.
Popularly known as Mai Patai, the musician dominated the airwaves a decade ago with the track, Mazambara, before disappearing from the radar.
She only resurfaced recently with the album, Punish the Devil, but she is yet to regain her former glory.
Comedian, Long John, was over the moon after scooping the Outstanding Comedian Award. He posted on his Facebook wall the same night: “Ladies and gentlemen,
I’m in shock, I’ve never won anything in my life, but today I am so happy to announce that I’ve just Won the Outstanding Comedian Award. This is so unreal I even have a certificate and everything thank you so much everyone for your support #VillageBoy.”
Guests were entertained by various live individual performers and groups who included Enzo Ishall, Obert Chari and other dance groups from Bulawayo.
Award Winners
Spoken word
Outstanding Poet
Likhwa Ncube
Outstanding Comedian
Learnmore “Long John” Mwanyenyeka
Literary arts
Outstanding First Creative Published Book
Gather the Children by Batsirai Chigama
Outstanding Children’s Book
The City Girl by Elisha July and Tendai K. Rudanda
Outstanding Fiction
Mazai Emheni by Daniel Mutendi
Theatre awards
Outstanding Actor
Teddy Mangawa in Ukama
Outstanding Actress
Qeqeshiwe Mtambo in The Hostel
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Ukama by Savanna Trust
Outstanding Director
Lloyd Nyikadzino for Zandezi
Dance
Outstanding Female Dancer
Vein N Alfazema in Black Sheep
Outstanding Male Dancer
Martin Chabuka in 100% Afro
Outstanding Dance Group
Real Flex Dance Group directed by Martin Chabuka
Outstanding Choreographer
Macintosh Jerahuni and Chaleen Chimara – Iwe Neni Tinebasa
Visual arts
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
The Demolition by John Kotze
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Zvirimudombo by Shelton Mubayi
Outstanding Mix Media Work
The Watchman and the Fence I by Greg Shaw
Outstanding Exhibition
The Grotesque by Alan Sibanda and Talent Kapadza
Film and television
Eddie Sandifolo as Clive in Bhachi
Outstanding Actress
Tendaishe Chitima as Anesu in Cook Off
Outstanding Music Video
Dzamutsana produced by Vusa Hlatshayo ft. Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)
Kuchina The Genesis directed by Blessing Gatsi
Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film
Bhachi directed by Shupai Kamunyaru
Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film
Cook Off directed by Thomas Brickhill
Media
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Fred Zindi – The Standard
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Patience Nyagato – ZTV
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Babongile Sikhonjwa – Sky Metro FM
Outstanding Online Media
Capitalk
Music
Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa – Winner
Outstanding Male Musician
Enoch “ExQ” Munhenga
Outstanding Album
Tseu Tseu by ExQ
Outstanding Song
Kanjiva by Stephen “Enzo Ishal” Mamhere
Special awards
Artiste in the Diaspora
Danai J. Gurira
Outstanding Promoter
Unplugged
Viewers’ Choice Award
Mai Patai
Arts Personality Award
Mokoomba
Arts Service Award
The Standard Newspaper
Lifetime Achievement Award
Charles Mungoshi