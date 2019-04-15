Nedbank Mutare branch bank tellers in USD$80k fraud

Mutare: Three Nedbank Zimbabwe employees stationed at a bank branch here Thursday appeared before a Mutare magistrates’ court facing charges of swapping depositors US dollar bank balances with electronic money (RTGS).

The suspects, Stella Nyabadza, Yuhzel Mumba and Stanley Mabiza reportedly prejudiced the bank of more than US$80 000.

The trio appeared before magistrate Lazarus Murendo facing fraud charges.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to 15 April on bail.

Prosecutor Brighton Shamu told the court that between October 15, 2018 to March 9, 2019 at Nedbank Mutare, Nyabadza, Mumba and Mabiza used the banks denomination exchange platform which is designed for exchange of similar currencies only, to exchange different currencies.

Nyabadza stole US$76 809, Mumba took US$7 698 and Mabiza had taken US$ 1 218.

This comes as 28 of the bank’s employees countrywide were implicated in a massive forex scandal where bank tellers swapped depositors US dollar bank balances with electronic money (RTGS), prejudicing the bank of more than US$1,1 million.

Some of employees that were implicated in the scam are reportedly on the run.

