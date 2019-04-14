Churches celebrate Palm Sunday

Yeukai Karengezeka and Natasha Kokai

Various churches yesterday commemorated Palm Sunday, an event which signifies Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem ahead of his Crucifixion.

Palm Sunday, which falls on the last Sunday before Easter, is recognised by Christians as they mark the beginning of the journey to the cross where Jesus Christ was crucified.

It is characterised by long processions in which believers wave palm branches singing victory songs as they mark the beginning of the Holy Week which culminates into the Easter holiday.

In an interview with The Herald, Father Joseph Dandiro of the Roman Catholic Church said Palm Sunday is an important event in their church calendar.

“For us, Palm Sunday is a day we remember Jesus Christ our King’s last days on earth especially how things unfold when he entered into Jerusalem before his Crucifixion.

“This day is important, as you can see Christians waving palm branches the same way the crowds greeted Jesus when he entered Jerusalem by waving palm branches and covering his path with palm branches,” he said.

Father Dandiro also said Catholic priests will hold an important mass tomorrow which marks the beginning of the Holy Week at diocesan level while in Harare the mass will be held at St George’s College chapel.

Anglican Church priest-in-charge for St Mary’s Chitungwiza Canon Norman Nyawo said the event was crucial as it inspires Christians to have the same character as Jesus.

“When Jesus was entering into Jerusalem, He was walking towards his death. So for us as Christians, Palm Sunday is a day we begin preparing for Easter where the death and resurrection of our Lord took place.

“It is also a time where we reflect on his life during his time on Earth, taking into consideration his love and kindness to humanity as we also yearn to live like him,” he said.

