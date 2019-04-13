Speak like a CEO

SUCCESS LIFE JONAH NYONI

The behaviours of a boss and a subordinate usually differ and so do their speech. The exciting thing is that even subordinates can learn the traits of great chief executive officers (CEOs).

There is an aura or gravitas that surrounds a CEO. A CEO does not just behave like every other Jack in town. Even If you have never been a CEO, you can adopt some traits that will make you look like a CEO. We usually say what we think or generally talk about. This article is a follow-up to last week’s article: Think Like a CEO

Inspire

Usually, when you are the CEO, you are the centre of attention. You need to learn how to effectively connect, and communicate with people. In your communication, you should learn to inspire commitment, dedication, and loyalty. When you inspire others, you are interested in them, and you are even empathetic and accessible to them.

Mary your words to your works

Some bosses want you to “act as they say and not as you see them do”. Your words should be married to your actions. People don’t usually take us at our word, but want to see how we act.

Clear

Keep your communication lines open. In addition to that, great CEOs are clear in their communication. Be clear about who you want to be, where you want to go, and what you want to achieve. I have since realised that if one doesn’t know what they want in life, others with clear dreams will use them to accomplish their dreams. What are your passions; your purpose? Be the CEO of your life.

Compelling

A leader has to be compelling in their speech. Lead CEOs must be persuasive, informative, transformative, engaging, appealing and entertaining.

Authentic

Great leaders communicate authentically. Yes, they might have flaws, but they are not fake. Be authentic to yourself. Be yourself. Be honest to others. Truth and honesty are very great virtues. You are respected for being a person of his word.

Confidence

Great leaders keep calm in the face of change and danger. That makes them communicate positively to help others face whatever situation with confidence. People buy brands they trust. David Henry Through had this to say: “If you advance confidently in the direction of your own dreams, and endeavour to live the life that you have imagined, you will meet with success unexpected in common hours”

Competitive

In addition to confidence, great CEOs are competent. That competence leads to confidence. This is a world of competition and you have to stay on top of the game. Not only that, strive to get out of the red ocean into the blue ocean. Norman Vincent Pearl also once said: “Strive to be in the top in life because the bottom is overcrowded. Peter Drucker once said we live in an era of 3 Cs: Overwhelming complexity. Accelerated change. Tremendous Completion”. Raise the standard.

Consistency

The old saying stated that a rolling stone gathers no moss. Stick to something and people will trust you. People have confidence in tough people. Work repeatedly on your craft. Don’t give up. “Winners never quit, and quitters never will” — Oral Roberts. Most people give in too early. Most people are afraid of the pain that comes with building a great CEO.

