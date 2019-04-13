Zimbabwe stare series win

BY Kevin Mapasure

In the end, the facts read that Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates UAE) by four runs following application of the Duckworth and Lewis method in their second of four one-day internationals (ODIs) at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

UAE scored 122 runs for three wickets in 29 overs where 15 overs were lost due to morning rains.

The stoppage saw the match reduced to 35 overs apiece with Zimbabwe’s winning target revised to 210.

Zimbabwe then made 185 runs for the loss of four wickets and three overs were lost due to bad light.

The home team will be pleased that they finally got home and stretched their lead to 2-0 in the series because this wasn’t as easy a victory as it was in the first.

The tourists will be frustrated that here was a chance, but everything was then complicated by natural causes.

Zimbabwe stand-in captain Peter Moor will have been thrilled that he picked up the man of the match award, more so that they managed the win, as for some moments it looked like they could lose this one.

Moor’s unbeaten 45 which came off 33 balls thrust Zimbabwe within the winning margins, but Regis Chakabva, who carried his bat with 78 runs, must have been hailed as the hero

in the dressing room. UAE made an improved show compared to what they produced in the first match.

Their batting was better with Shaim Anwar hitting a half century after they had made a dreadful start, losing their first wicket in the first over.

Ghulam Shabbor made 52 as the visitors looked to put up a competitive score on the board before rains persisted until covers came on.

Zimbabwe seamers also had a decent outing with Kyle Jarvis claiming four wickets in his seven over bowling spell, while Donald Tiripano took three with Tendai Chatara only claiming one.

Zimbabwe did well with the ball after the rain-induced interval where they whipped out their guests in no time.

After Zimbabwe came in to bat with a target of 210 on their minds, they were forced to fight the prospects of more rain as well as bad light.

They lost wickets cheaply as they fought against nature with Solomon Mire making 14, Craig Ervine 13 and Sikandar Raza 11 runs.

Moor then came in and upped the tempo to help his side win the match as he scored three maximums and one four.

Zimbabwe will be looking to seal the series tomorrow when the two teams clash for the third ODI at the same venue.

Like this: Like Loading...