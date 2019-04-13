TelOne want to keep momentum

By Terry Madyauta

NEWBOYS TelOne have exceeded expectations in their opening two matches of the season, picking four points from a possible six, and their technical manager Joel Luphahla is hoping the team will continue with their good form when they host ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium today.

The match will be the WiFi Boys’ first home match, having played to a goalless draw away to Herentals in their season opener, before beating Bulawayo Chiefs last week.

Luphahla, who guided the team to league promotion before he was appointed to his current position because he doesn’t possess the required qualifications to coach a Premier

League club, wants the team to keep grinding out results.

“We are not resting and we are working hard though it’s obviously going to be a difficult match for us because they are an experienced side. But I am satisfied with the way we have been playing, though there are a number of areas that need to be thoroughly worked on. I am positive of grinding a good result considering the team’s current form,”

Luphahla said.

Jairos Tapera is now the coach of the team.

TelOne, which is based in Gweru, have been forced to use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane after their home ground Ascot was condemned and cannot host league matches.

“It is not easy for us to be playing at Mandava in Zvishavane because when we won this promotion ticket, we dedicated it to the people of Gweru. It disadvantages us now that we have to travel away from our real home to fulfil our home fixtures because our 12th man is important to us. But all the same, we are satisfied that we are playing in Midlands to maintain our identity since we share the same home with Chapungu and FC Platinum,” he said.—

