Team Fusion in double collabo

VERSATILE Great Zimbabwe University band Team Fusion has collaborated with renowned jazz musician Bob Nyabinde and gospel music sensation Sebastian Magacha on new tracks Varikudana and Iva Iwe, respectively set for release today.

Team Fusion director Shadreck Dzingai confirmed the collaborations.

“We chose the two because of their experience in the industry. Besides, the two are big names in their respective genres of gospel and afro-jazz. We needed their expertise to help build the Team Fusion brand and instil confidence in the rising artistes,” he said.

“We learnt a lot from their work ethic. It’s not easy to have a renowned artiste featuring on a song with young-student artistes, but they humbled themselves. Their humility is an honour to us as a band and university at large.”

Production manager Julia Yule promised that Team Fusion was going to forge ahead as more musicians would be groomed to the band.

“We are not going to stop. As long as funds permit, we are going to groom many interested students into seasoned musicians because we are a breeding ground for artistes like Admire Nago,” she said.

“Our collaborations are a milestone to us and in academics we say for you to make it, you need to ride on the shoulders of the giants. We are planning on having good professional videos for the two songs and before the year ends, we will release two more songs to compliment the collaborations.”