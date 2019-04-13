Jesus Christ; beyond the prophets

devotion column Erasmus Makarimayi

THERE are great biblical prophets so revered in the Bible, among them Moses, Isaiah and Elijah. Many religions, which I shall not enumerate here, suppose and teach that Jesus is merely one of the many prophets. However, Christianity believes and teaches that Jesus Christ is more than a prophet.

A prophet or seer would convey God’s message. On the one hand, you may see Jesus as a prophet, whereas on the other and more intrinsically, He is the fulfilment of prophecy. As we shall see, He wasn’t a mere messenger, but the message. Scripture makes it clear that He’s God in a man. So often, as you read the Bible, you see the term Son of Man. A clear and accurate revelation of Jesus Christ will propel you to worship Him as you should.

Jesus Christ is the Christ or the anointed One. In other words, He came to give the flesh or substance to what the prophets foretold. Let’s note the following passage in Matthew 16:13-17, New King James: “13 When Jesus came into the region of Caesarea Philippi, He asked His disciples, saying, “Who do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?”

14 So they said, “Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” 15 He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” 16 Simon Peter answered and said, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” 17 Jesus answered and said to him, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.” Jesus Christ is only known by revelation.

Those who lived with Him thought that He was one of the boys in the neighbourhood. Mark 6:3 reads: “Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and Simon? and are not his sisters here with us? And they were offended at him.” They wouldn’t want to elevate Him to where He belongs. They would rather honour

Moses than Jesus. After healing a man born blind, hear what they said in John 9:29, Amplified: “We know for certain that God spoke with Moses, but as for this Fellow, we know nothing about where He hails from.”

The Jews respected the patriarch Abraham. We see this in John 8:51-53, “[51] Verily, verily, I say unto you, If a man keep my saying, he shall never see death. [52] Then said the Jews unto him, Now we know that thou hast a devil. Abraham is dead, and the prophets; and thou sayest, If a man keep my saying, he shall never taste of death. [53] Art thou greater than our father Abraham, which is dead? and the prophets are dead: whom makest thou thyself?” The last part would read, “who do you think you’re?” in other versions.

The Bible tells us that Jesus Christ existed before time and supersedes time. The epistles reveal to us the expanse of the glory of Jesus. Prophecy collapses or has its full meaning in Him. 2 Corinthians 1:20, Amplified, reads, “For as many as are the promises of God, they all find their Yes in Him [Christ]. For this reason, we also utter the Amen (so be it) to God through Him [in His person and by His agency] to the glory of God.” He’s the Head. Ephesians 1:22, points: “And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church.” Even after His resurrection, some of His close disciples thought He was a prophet. He corrected them. Please, patiently and carefully read through the following passage.

He was and is more superior than the prophets. Luke 24:19,25,27 and44: “[19] And he said unto them, What things? And they said unto him, Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, which was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people: [25] Then he said unto them, O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken: [27] And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself. [44] And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me.”

Jesus Christ is the explanation of prophecy.

Jesus Christ is the Wisdom sought throughout the ages. 1 Corinthians 1:30 declares: “But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption.” He’s greater than Solomon. Luke 11:31:“The queen of the south shall rise up in the judgment with the men of this generation, and condemn them: for she came from the utmost parts of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, behold, a greater than Solomon is here.” Let’s go for the ultimate Wisdom, Christ, the hope of glory.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

