Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces declines to join transitional military council

KHARTOUM. — The commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an affiliate of the Sudanese army, announced on Friday his refusal to join the Transitional Military Council, which will rule the country after ousting President Omar al-Bashir.

“I would like to announce to all Sudanese people that, I, as RSF commander, have declined to participate in the military council,” Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu, commander of the RSF, said in a statement released by the RSF’s official website.

“We will remain part of the Armed Forces and will work for the unity of the country, respect of human rights and protection of the Sudanese people,” Daqlu added. The country is now fragile and needs joint work under the umbrella of the armed forces and other regular forces, he noted.

On Thursday, Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf announced the ouster of al-Bashir and his government.

Auf assumed the chairmanship of a transitional military council to rule the country for an expected period of two years.

The council was supposed to include representatives from the armed forces, the RSF, the national intelligence and security service and the police forces. – Xinhua

