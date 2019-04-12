Iran urges Sudan parties to show restraint after coup

TEHRAN. – Iran says it does not take any sides in the recent developments in Sudan, and calls on all Sudanese parties to show self-restraint and sit down for dialogue.

“The principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said late Thursday.

The spokesman described the recent removal of Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir from power as an internal affair of the African country.

Qassemi said Iran has always called for stability and security in all Muslim countries, including Sudan, and will continue to do so in the future.

“We hope that all Sudanese parties would show restraint, keep calm, use the policy of interaction and dialogue, and adopt peaceful means when pursuing their demands,” he added.

Qassemi also expressed hope that calm and stability will be established in the country as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Sudan’s Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf was sworn in as the chief of the new military council that replaced Bashir amid growing calls for a civilian government.

Auf took the oath to become the head of the council hours after announcing the news of Bashir’s ouster and his detainment by the army, state media reported.

Thousands of people, who had packed the streets of Khartoum to celebrate Bashir’s removal after months of demonstrations, returned to the streets – this time to demand a civilian government.

Sudan has been struggling with protests since December 17, when an anti-government campaign erupted over price hikes and shortages of food and fuel. That initial public display of anger quickly spiraled into calls for the 75-year-old Bashir to resign.

The embattled president declared a state of emergency, dissolved the central government, and replaced state governors with security officials, but the protests did not stop.

In January, Bashir lamented that he had fallen for advice from unknown parties to normalise ties with Israel in order to ensure stability in his country, but had seen the situation spiral out of hand.

Last month, London-based Middle East Eye reported that the head of Mossad had met with his Sudanese counterpart in Germany as part of a secret plan by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to oust Bashir. – Press TV

Like this: Like Loading...