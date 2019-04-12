JUST IN: Transport Ministry official’s resignation turned down

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Government has turned down the resignation of senior director in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Ms Angeline Karonga, who is facing charges of corruption involving a tender awarded to her company by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration.

Ms Karonga, who is the Ministry’s legal director, tendered her resignation a few days after she was arraigned on corruption charges.

Questions were raised over the timing of her resignation since her case was still before the courts. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joe Biggie Matiza confirmed the development to the Herald.

“Yes, her resignation was turned down until her case which is before the courts is finalised,” he said. “Her resignation letter states that she has served long enough and wants to resign, but it was felt that she should wait for the finalisation of her case.”

Ms Karonga, who is on bail, is being charged together with Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe general manager David Chawota. The pair formed a company called Akodac Consultancy Services in 2009, which was then awarded a tender by Zinara, a parastatal in the same ministry where Karonga is a director. Akodac Consultancy was contracted to supply bitumen to Zinara and was paid US$1 234 004,72.

More to follow…

