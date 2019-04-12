On the occasion of the “Sun’s Day”

. . .on the Occasion of 107th Birthday of Great Leader H.E. Kim Il Sung, eternal President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Entering the modern times, Korea with 5,000-year-long history and brilliant culture gradually weakened in national power owing to the policy of flunkeyism and dependence on outside forces of the feudal Joson dynasty and was reduced to a theatre of competition for the powers. Finally it was placed under the Japanese military occupation since 1905.

It was none other than the great leader H.E. Kim Il Sung who saved the Korean nation from the miserable fate of a ruined nation.

He was born in Mangyongdae, Pyongyang on April 15, 1912 and embarked on the road of revolutionary struggle for Korea’s liberation in his teens. In the course of groping for the road of the Korean revolution, he authored the Juche idea and the Songun idea (army-first idea) and commanded the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle for two decades under its banner, finally achieving the historic cause of Korea’s liberation on August 15, 1945.

After his triumphal return to the liberated homeland, he founded the Workers’ Party of Korea without delay, carried out the democratic reforms, including the land reform, nationalization of key industrial establishments and enforcement of the Law on Gender Equality, and founded a regular armed force. Based on these achievements, he founded the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the first people’s democratic state in the East, on September 9, 1948.

He creditably safeguarded the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK in the Korean War (1950-1953) provoked by the US in an attempt to stifle the two-year-old Republic in its cradle.

He carried out the postwar rehabilitation and the socialist revolution in a short period and led the socialist construction of several stages to victory, thus turning the DPRK into a socialist power, independent in politics, self-sufficient in the economy and self-reliant in defence.

He regarded “The People Are My God” as his lifetime motto and his benevolent politics got a people-centred socialist system deeply rooted in the DPRK.

He advanced the fundamental principles and ways for Korea’s reunification, including the Three Principles of National Reunification, the Ten-Point Programme of the Great Unity of the Whole Nation and the Proposal on Founding the Democratic Federal Republic of Koryo, and devoted his all for the national reunification cause until the last day of his life.

He defined independence, peace and friendship as the basic ideal of the DPRK’s foreign policy and enhanced its international prestige through his energetic external activities. Working as head of state and veteran of world politics for nearly half a century, he made immortal contributions to developing and strengthening the socialist and non-aligned movements.

It is not fortuitous that former US President Jimmy Carter said that President Kim Il Sung was greater than the three American Presidents who had represented the nation-building and destiny of the United States-George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln-put together.

The DPRK conferred the title of Generalissimo on him on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of his birth. Though he passed away on July 8, 1994, he is always alive in the hearts of the Korean people and the world progressives as the founding father of socialist Korea, pioneer of the cause of independence of humankind, eternal President of the DPRK and the Sun of Juche.

H.E. Kim Jong Il, eternal Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

The great Leader H.E. Kim Jong Il was born in Mt. Paektu on February 16, 1942.

He spent his childhood hearing the gun reports of the anti-Japanese war. He devoted his whole life to faithfully supporting the idea and cause of the great leader President Kim Il Sung.

He started his Songun-based leadership with the inspection of the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105th Guards Tank Division on August 25, 1960. Since his work at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea on June 19, 1964, he led the WPK, the army and the people for half a century, performing immortal exploits for the times and the history.

He formulated the revolutionary idea of the great President Kim Il Sung as Kimilsungism and added luster to it as the eternal guiding ideology of the WPK and the DPRK. He proclaimed it as the ultimate programme of the WPK to model the whole society on Kimilsungism and wisely organized and led the work for its realization. He closely rallied broad sections of the masses around the WPK by administering the benevolent and all-embracing politics, and remarkably strengthened the driving force of the socialist cause by realizing consistency of the army and people in ideas and fighting spirit.

After the demise of President Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il set an example in realizing the cause of immortalizing the leader and made sure that the President’s lifetime instructions were carried forward as the guidelines in all fields of revolution and construction so as to make his life and exploits shine for ages.

In the closing years of the last century when the DPRK was bearing the brunt of the anti-socialist offensive of the US-led allied imperialist forces, he formulated Songun politics as the main political mode of socialism and administered it in an all-round way.

He developed the Korean People’s Army into an invincible army, built up the self-reliant and modern defence industry in every way and realized the arming of all the people and the fortification of the whole country on a high level.

Decade after decade, he kindled the torch of a new revolutionary upsurge and led the drive to flare up the flames of the industrial revolution in the new century, with the result that the DPRK could demonstrate its might as a manufacturer and launcher of artificial satellites and a science and technology power that has full command of CNC technology.

True to the President’s instructions for Korea’s reunification, he established the Three Charters for National Reunification and saw to it that the June 15 Joint Declaration and the October 4 Declaration were adopted between the north and the south of Korea to usher in a new era of independent reunification movement advancing under the ideal of By Our Nation Itself.

He expanded and developed the relations of friendship and cooperation with other countries aspiring after independence with his seasoned diplomatic strategy and energetic foreign activities and thus made great contributions to safeguarding the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and the rest of the world.

He continued his forced march for field guidance day and night with an indomitable will and superhuman energy, regarding “The People Are My God” as his motto. He passed away in a running train on December 17, 2011.

After his demise, the DPRK conferred the title of Generalissimo of the DPRK on him and held him in high esteem as the eternal General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the eternal Chairman of the DPRK National Defence Commission.

Respected Supreme Leader H.E. Kim Jong Un

The cause of Juche, the cause of Songun, pioneered by the great President Kim Il Sung and developed by the great Leader Kim Jong Il is being carried forward by the respected Supreme Leader H.E. Kim Jong Un.

The respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is possessed of an infinite loyalty to the cause of Juche, the cause of Songun, and an outstanding leadership ability, matchless courage and pluck and ennobling people-oriented personalities.

The respected Supreme Leader who has unfolded a new chapter of the cause of immortalizing the leader with his noble morals and ethics, made sure that the Sun’s history continued forever on this land by channeling greatest efforts into the work of holding the great President Kim Il Sung and the great Leader Kim Jong Il in high esteem as the eternal leaders of the WPK and the revolution and as the Sun of Juche.

The respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has formulated the revolutionary idea of the WPK as Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism, declared the modeling of whole society on Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism as the ultimate programme of the WPK and clearly set out the far-reaching strategy of marching straight forward along the road of independence, Songun and socialism.

With his energetic ideological and theoretical activities, he published many classic works, and thus developed and enriched Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism drastically and set forth all-embracing tasks and ways and means to develop all fields of building the Party, State, armed forces, working people’s organizations, economic power and civilized powerful state as required by the new era.

He has radically strengthened and developed the WPK and the government of the DPRK into the reliable general staff of the revolution that accomplishes the socialist cause of Juche under the high banner of Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism and into a mighty political instrument for the building of a powerful socialist country.

He has strictly oriented the party building and state activities towards defending and consolidating the single-hearted unity and led the Party organizations to firmly rally broad masses of people around the Party by fully acquainting themselves with the public sentiment and solving the issues and problems that people have in their life and work in a responsible manner.

Thanks to the wise leadership of the respected Supreme Leader who has set the revolutionary trait of the WPK and the mode of existence of the Party and state as selfless devotion for the people and placed absolute priority on the demands and interests of the people, the single-hearted unity of the entire army and people around the Party was further purified and our revolutionary ranks were cemented steel-strong as an invincible harmonious whole bound by ideology, will and the ties of kinship.

The respected Supreme Leader has set forth attaching importance to the youth as a permanent strategic line and raised them into successors, vanguards and flanks of the WPK who march forward staunchly along the only path indicated by the Party through any hail and storm.

Having set the modelling of the entire army on Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism as the general task of the army building, he has developed the Korean People’s Army into a revolutionary army of the Party strong in ideology and ethics that regards the spirit of devoting their lives to defend the leader as its lifeblood, and into an invincible elite army equipped with the most advanced means of strike and perfect features of a regular army.

He has constantly developed the defense industry on the Juche-oriented, modern and scientific basis and energetically led the production of powerful Juche missiles and weapons. By doing so, he made the country a nuclear and military power that no one would dare to invade and provided a firm military guarantee for prosperity of the fatherland and nation, and for the victorious advance of the socialist cause while greatly enhancing the strategic position of the DPRK.

Thanks to the energetic leadership of the respected Supreme Leader who is ushering in the era of great change in our fatherland and the heyday in the building of the powerful socialist country holding high the banner of self-development, rapid advances have been made in the cutting-edge science and technology including core, basic technology and space technology, the national economy became more Juche-oriented, modern and IT-based and bright prospects for the overall accomplishment of the building of the powerful socialist country were opened.

His outstanding strategy and steadfast will for reunification add greater vigor to the reunification movement of the Korean nation.

As he made great contributions to peace and stability of the world and the humankind’s cause of independence by frustrating the imperialists’ high-handed practices and war schemes under the banner of Songun, he enjoys admiration and praise of the international community as the great champion of justice.

Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, Supreme Commander of the KPA, was elected Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK. He was conferred the title of Marshal of the DPRK in accordance with the unanimous desire and will of all the Korean people.

