Zanu-PF indaba for Mash East

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

The 18th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference will be held in December in Mashonaland East province, the party’s information and publicity secretary Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has confirmed.

He said the early announcement was aimed at giving the host province enough time to prepare.

The party’s annual conference was last year held in December 2018 in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province.

“The Zanu-PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri wishes to advise all party structures that the party’s 18th National People’s Conference will be held in Mashonaland East province in December,” said Cde Khaya Moyo in a statement.

At the conference in Esigodini, all party wings reaffirmed that the President and First Secretary of the party, Cde Mnangagwa, be the sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections and that all structures would start preparations for the 2023 harmonised elections immediately.

